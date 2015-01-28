版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 15:00 BJT

TABLE-Nintendo -2014/15 div forecast

Jan 28 (Reuters) -
              Nintendo Co Ltd     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div     130.00 yen        120.00 yen    
  -Q2 Div                              NIL       
  -Q4 Div        130.00 yen        120.00 yen    
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltdis a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐