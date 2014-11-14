版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五 16:00 BJT

TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -6-MTH parent results

Nov 14 (Reuters)- 
             Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
             PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues         247.95              115.45                     
                (+114.8 pct)         (+6.5 pct)                   
  Operating        236.99              106.40                     
                (+122.7 pct)         (+6.5 pct)                   
  Recurring        230.41               99.68                     
                (+131.2 pct)         (+7.7 pct)                   
  Net              230.90               99.33                     
                (+132.5 pct)         (+7.1 pct)                   
  EPS             16.30 yen           6.38 yen                    
  Ann Div                             16.00 yen        18.00 yen  
  -Q2 div         9.00 yen            7.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                             9.00 yen         9.00 yen   
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
