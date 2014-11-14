TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -6-MTH parent results

Nov 14 (Reuters)- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2014 Sep 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 247.95 115.45 (+114.8 pct) (+6.5 pct) Operating 236.99 106.40 (+122.7 pct) (+6.5 pct) Recurring 230.41 99.68 (+131.2 pct) (+7.7 pct) Net 230.90 99.33 (+132.5 pct) (+7.1 pct) EPS 16.30 yen 6.38 yen Ann Div 16.00 yen 18.00 yen -Q2 div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 div 9.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.