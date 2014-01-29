版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 15:00 BJT

TABLE-Nintendo -9-MTH group results

Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
             Nintendo Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended        Year to   
                Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012       Mar 31, 2014  
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO            LATEST     
                   RESULTS             RESULTS           FORECAST    
  Sales            499.12              543.03             590.00     
                 (-8.1 pct)          (-2.4 pct)         (-7.1 pct)   
  Operating       loss 1.58           loss 5.86         loss 35.00   
  Recurring         55.57               22.76               5.00     
                (+144.2 pct)                           (-52.3 pct)   
  Net               10.20               14.55           loss 25.00   

  EPS             79.73 yen          113.75 yen      loss 195.50 yen 
  Ann Div                            100.00 yen         100.00 yen   
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                         
  -Q4 div                            100.00 yen         100.00 yen   
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
