TABLE-Bank of Yokohama -2014/15 div forecast

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bank of Yokohama Ltd CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual Div 13.00 yen 11.00 yen -Q2 Div 5.50 yen 5.50 yen -Q4 Div 7.50 yen 5.50 yen NOTE - Bank of Yokohama Ltdis a major regional bank. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.