版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 15:01 BJT

TABLE-Nintendo -2014/15 group results

May 7 (Reuters)- 
          Nintendo Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended       Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015     Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST          YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          549.78           571.73         570.00                 
               (-3.8 pct)      (-10.0 pct)     (+3.7 pct)               
  Operating       24.77         loss 46.43        50.00                 
                                              (+101.9 pct)              
  Recurring       70.53             6.09          55.00                 
                               (-41.9 pct)     (-22.0 pct)              
  Net             41.84         loss 23.22                              
  Net                                             35.00                 
                                               (-16.4 pct)              
  EPS          353.49 yen    loss 183.59 yen   291.35 yen               
  Ann Div      180.00 yen       100.00 yen     150.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL                                  
  -Q4 Div      180.00 yen       100.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐