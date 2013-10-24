版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 24日 星期四 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Canon -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 24 (Reuters)- 
          Canon Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             2.70 trln           2.53 trln        3.75 trln  
                   (+6.7 pct)          (-2.5 pct)       (+7.8 pct)  
  Operating          243.74              246.15           360.00    
                   (-1.0 pct)          (-13.2 pct)      (+11.2 pct) 
  Pretax             247.18              253.45           360.00    
                   (-2.5 pct)          (-10.1 pct)      (+5.1 pct)  
  Net                166.23              163.39           240.00    
                   (+1.7 pct)          (-12.7 pct)      (+6.9 pct)  
  EPS              144.40 yen          138.48 yen       209.07 yen  
  EPS Diluted      144.39 yen          138.47 yen                   
  Ann Div                              130.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           65.00 yen           60.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               70.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. 

