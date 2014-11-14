版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 14日 星期五 16:00 BJT

TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -6-MTH group results

Nov 14 (Reuters)- 
             Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                   6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          2.76 trln           2.58 trln                   
                   (+6.9 pct)          (+9.6 pct)                   
  Operating
  Recurring          949.89              850.44                     
                   (+11.7 pct)         (+49.2 pct)                  
  Net                578.72              530.20                     
                   (+9.1 pct)          (+82.5 pct)                  
  EPS               40.86 yen           36.82 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       40.66 yen           36.68 yen                   
  Ann Div                               16.00 yen        18.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           9.00 yen            7.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               9.00 yen         9.00 yen   
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐