TABLE-Kirin HD -2013 group results

Feb 13 (Reuters)- 
          Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Dec 31, 2013    Dec 31, 2012   Dec 31, 2014     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           2.25 trln       2.19 trln      2.29 trln    1.10 trln  
                 (+3.1 pct)      (+5.5 pct)     (+1.6 pct)    (+0.3 pct) 
  Operating        142.82          153.02         140.00        47.00    
                 (-6.7 pct)      (+7.1 pct)     (-2.0 pct)   (-22.2 pct) 
  Recurring        132.13          138.45         122.00                 
                 (-4.6 pct)      (+1.2 pct)     (-7.7 pct)               
  Net               85.66           56.20          49.00                 
                 (+52.4 pct)    (+658.7 pct)    (-42.8 pct)              
  EPS             90.76 yen       58.44 yen      52.70 yen               
  EPS Diluted     90.73 yen       57.31 yen                              
  Ann Div         36.00 yen       29.00 yen      38.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         18.00 yen       13.50 yen      19.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         18.00 yen       15.50 yen      19.00 yen               
  NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft 
 drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. 
