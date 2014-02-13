TABLE-Kirin HD -2013 group results

Feb 13 (Reuters)-
Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2014 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 2.25 trln 2.19 trln 2.29 trln 1.10 trln
(+3.1 pct) (+5.5 pct) (+1.6 pct) (+0.3 pct)
Operating 142.82 153.02 140.00 47.00
(-6.7 pct) (+7.1 pct) (-2.0 pct) (-22.2 pct)
Recurring 132.13 138.45 122.00
(-4.6 pct) (+1.2 pct) (-7.7 pct)
Net 85.66 56.20 49.00
(+52.4 pct) (+658.7 pct) (-42.8 pct)
EPS 90.76 yen 58.44 yen 52.70 yen
EPS Diluted 90.73 yen 57.31 yen
Ann Div 36.00 yen 29.00 yen 38.00 yen
-Q2 Div 18.00 yen 13.50 yen 19.00 yen
-Q4 Div 18.00 yen 15.50 yen 19.00 yen
NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft
drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals.
