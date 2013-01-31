版本:
2013年 1月 31日

TABLE-Makita -2012/13 group forecast(SEC)

Jan 31 (Reuters) -
              Makita Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2013      Mar 31, 2013   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales           303.00            288.00      
  Operating        44.60             41.50      
  PreTax           44.70             40.20      
  Net              30.90             27.40      
  EPS           227.63 yen        201.84 yen    
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 

