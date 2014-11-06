版本:
TABLE-Kubota -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Nov 6 (Reuters)- 
          Kubota Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            745.06              729.06          1.55 trln  
                 (+2.2 pct)          (+29.4 pct)      (+2.7 pct)  
  Operating        100.18              100.32           200.00    
                 (-0.1 pct)          (+80.1 pct)      (-1.2 pct)  
  Pretax           103.56              105.97           210.00    
                 (-2.3 pct)          (+99.7 pct)      (-0.6 pct)  
  Net               66.09               67.40           130.00    
                 (-1.9 pct)         (+115.7 pct)      (-1.3 pct)  
  EPS             52.88 yen           53.67 yen       104.02 yen  
  Ann Div                             28.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         12.00 yen           10.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             18.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
