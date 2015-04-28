版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 28日 星期二 14:02 BJT

TABLE-NEC -2014/15 group results

Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          NEC Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         2.94 trln       3.04 trln      3.10 trln               
               (-3.5 pct)      (-0.9 pct)     (+5.6 pct)               
  Operating      128.08          106.19         135.00                 
               (+20.6 pct)     (-7.4 pct)     (+5.4 pct)               
  Recurring      112.11           69.15         120.00                 
               (+62.1 pct)     (-24.9 pct)    (+7.0 pct)               
  Net             57.30           33.74                                
               (+69.8 pct)     (+10.9 pct)                             
  Net                                            65.00                 
                                              (+13.4 pct)              
  EPS           22.05 yen       12.99 yen      25.01 yen               
  Ann Div       4.00 yen        4.00 yen       6.00 yen                
  -Q2 Div          NIL             NIL            NIL                  
  -Q4 Div       4.00 yen        4.00 yen       6.00 yen                
  NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker.
  *Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

