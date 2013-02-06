TABLE-Kubota -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 6 (Reuters)- Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 826.39 730.56 1.16 trln (+13.1 pct) (+7.4 pct) (+15.1 pct) Operating 78.16 76.83 107.00 (+1.7 pct) (+11.4 pct) (+1.2 pct) Pretax 82.70 71.98 110.00 (+14.9 pct) (-0.3 pct) (+9.0 pct) Net 49.66 42.80 68.00 (+16.0 pct) (-2.9 pct) (+10.5 pct) EPS 39.54 yen 33.84 yen 54.14 yen Ann Div 15.00 yen 17.00 yen -Q2 Div 8.00 yen 7.00 yen -Q4 Div 8.00 yen 9.00 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.