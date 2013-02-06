版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三 14:02 BJT

TABLE-Kubota -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 6 (Reuters)- 
          Kubota Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            826.39              730.56          1.16 trln  
                 (+13.1 pct)         (+7.4 pct)       (+15.1 pct) 
  Operating         78.16               76.83           107.00    
                 (+1.7 pct)          (+11.4 pct)      (+1.2 pct)  
  Pretax            82.70               71.98           110.00    
                 (+14.9 pct)         (-0.3 pct)       (+9.0 pct)  
  Net               49.66               42.80            68.00    
                 (+16.0 pct)         (-2.9 pct)       (+10.5 pct) 
  EPS             39.54 yen           33.84 yen        54.14 yen  
  Ann Div                             15.00 yen        17.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         8.00 yen            7.00 yen                    
  -Q4 Div                             8.00 yen         9.00 yen   
  NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

