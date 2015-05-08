版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五

TABLE-Toyota Motor -2014/15 parent results

May 8 (Reuters)- 
          Toyota Motor Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          11.21 trln      11.04 trln     11.30 trln               
                 (+1.5 pct)      (+13.2 pct)    (+0.8 pct)               
  Operating       1.27 trln       1.27 trln      1.37 trln               
                 (+0.1 pct)     (+424.1 pct)    (+7.8 pct)               
  Recurring       2.13 trln       1.84 trln      2.20 trln               
                 (+15.6 pct)    (+114.7 pct)    (+3.5 pct)               
  Net             1.69 trln       1.42 trln      1.78 trln               
                 (+19.3 pct)    (+103.1 pct)    (+5.3 pct)               
  EPS            535.22 yen      447.09 yen     565.65 yen               
  EPS Diluted    534.95 yen      446.81 yen                              
  Ann Div        200.00 yen      165.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         75.00 yen       65.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div        125.00 yen      100.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system.. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

