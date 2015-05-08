TABLE-Toyota Motor -2014/15 parent results

May 8 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 11.21 trln 11.04 trln 11.30 trln
(+1.5 pct) (+13.2 pct) (+0.8 pct)
Operating 1.27 trln 1.27 trln 1.37 trln
(+0.1 pct) (+424.1 pct) (+7.8 pct)
Recurring 2.13 trln 1.84 trln 2.20 trln
(+15.6 pct) (+114.7 pct) (+3.5 pct)
Net 1.69 trln 1.42 trln 1.78 trln
(+19.3 pct) (+103.1 pct) (+5.3 pct)
EPS 535.22 yen 447.09 yen 565.65 yen
EPS Diluted 534.95 yen 446.81 yen
Ann Div 200.00 yen 165.00 yen
-Q2 Div 75.00 yen 65.00 yen
-Q4 Div 125.00 yen 100.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
