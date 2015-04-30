版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 30日 星期四 14:02 BJT

TABLE-Sony -2014/15 parent results

Apr 30 (Reuters)- 
          Sony Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           2.07 trln       2.19 trln                              
                 (-5.2 pct)      (+4.1 pct)                              
  Operating       loss 9.88      loss 61.45                              
  Recurring        181.39         loss 9.79                              
  Net               12.51        loss 24.60                              
  EPS             11.22 yen    loss 23.95 yen                            
  EPS Diluted     10.70 yen                                              
  Ann Div            NIL          25.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div            NIL          12.50 yen                              
  -Q4 Div            NIL          12.50 yen                              
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 
