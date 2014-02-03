TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -9-MTH group results

Feb 3 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Revenues 3.81 trln 3.44 trln
(+10.9 pct) (-9.3 pct)
Operating
Recurring 1.26 trln 936.46
(+34.5 pct) (-24.0 pct)
Net 785.42 532.46
(+47.5 pct) (-34.7 pct)
EPS 54.84 yen 37.00 yen
EPS Diluted 54.66 yen 36.94 yen
Ann Div 13.00 yen 14.00 yen
-Q2 div 7.00 yen 6.00 yen
-Q4 div 7.00 yen 7.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
