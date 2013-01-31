版本:
TABLE-Makita -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 31 (Reuters)- 
          Makita Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            226.28              223.67           303.00    
                 (+1.2 pct)          (+9.3 pct)       (+2.5 pct)  
  Operating         34.55               38.56            44.60    
                 (-10.4 pct)         (+17.5 pct)      (-8.1 pct)  
  Pretax            33.89               36.01            44.70    
                 (-5.9 pct)          (+11.1 pct)      (-4.8 pct)  
  Net               23.53               24.71            30.90    
                 (-4.8 pct)          (+6.8 pct)       (-4.9 pct)  
  EPS            173.36 yen          179.47 yen       227.63 yen  
  Ann Div                             72.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         15.00 yen           15.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             57.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

