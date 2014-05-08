TABLE-Toyota Motor -2013/14 parent results

May 8 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 11.04 trln 9.76 trln 10.50 trln
(+13.2 pct) (+18.4 pct) (-4.9 pct)
Operating 1.27 trln 242.13 1.00 trln
(+424.1 pct) (-21.2 pct)
Recurring 1.84 trln 856.19 1.73 trln
(+114.7 pct) (-5.9 pct)
Net 1.42 trln 697.76 1.39 trln
(+103.1 pct) (-1.9 pct)
EPS 447.09 yen 220.33 yen 438.52 yen
EPS Diluted 446.81 yen 220.31 yen
Ann Div 165.00 yen 90.00 yen
-Q2 Div 65.00 yen 30.00 yen
-Q4 Div 100.00 yen 60.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
