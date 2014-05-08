TABLE-Toyota Motor -2013/14 parent results

May 8 (Reuters)- Toyota Motor Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 11.04 trln 9.76 trln 10.50 trln (+13.2 pct) (+18.4 pct) (-4.9 pct) Operating 1.27 trln 242.13 1.00 trln (+424.1 pct) (-21.2 pct) Recurring 1.84 trln 856.19 1.73 trln (+114.7 pct) (-5.9 pct) Net 1.42 trln 697.76 1.39 trln (+103.1 pct) (-1.9 pct) EPS 447.09 yen 220.33 yen 438.52 yen EPS Diluted 446.81 yen 220.31 yen Ann Div 165.00 yen 90.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q4 Div 100.00 yen 60.00 yen NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys strong domestic market share and boasts highly efficient and lean production system.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.