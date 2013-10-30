TABLE-Kirin HD -9-MTH group results

Oct 30 (Reuters)- Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 1.68 trln 1.61 trln 2.28 trln (+4.5 pct) (+3.7 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 107.50 105.25 150.00 (+2.1 pct) (-12.3 pct) (-2.0 pct) Recurring 99.69 91.22 132.00 (+9.3 pct) (-21.1 pct) (-4.7 pct) Net 83.66 25.37 90.00 (+229.7 pct) (-5.8 pct) (+60.1 pct) EPS 88.20 yen 26.38 yen 94.66 yen EPS Diluted 25.58 yen Ann Div 29.00 yen 36.00 yen -Q2 div 18.00 yen 13.50 yen -Q4 div 15.50 yen 18.00 yen NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.