TABLE-Kirin HD -9-MTH group results

Oct 30 (Reuters)- 
             Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Dec 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales             1.68 trln           1.61 trln        2.28 trln  
                   (+4.5 pct)          (+3.7 pct)       (+4.3 pct)  
  Operating          107.50              105.25           150.00    
                   (+2.1 pct)          (-12.3 pct)      (-2.0 pct)  
  Recurring           99.69               91.22           132.00    
                   (+9.3 pct)          (-21.1 pct)      (-4.7 pct)  
  Net                 83.66               25.37            90.00    
                  (+229.7 pct)         (-5.8 pct)       (+60.1 pct) 
  EPS               88.20 yen           26.38 yen        94.66 yen  
  EPS Diluted                           25.58 yen                   
  Ann Div                               29.00 yen        36.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           18.00 yen           13.50 yen                   
  -Q4 div                               15.50 yen        18.00 yen  
  NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft 
 drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. 
