TABLE-NEC -9-MTH group results

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 31 (Reuters)- NEC Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Mar 31, 2013 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.17 trln 2.11 trln 3.15 trln (+2.7 pct) (-3.5 pct) (+3.7 pct) Operating 71.81 loss 1.42 100.00 Recurring 51.76 loss 21.99 70.00 Net 11.46 loss 97.52 20.00 EPS 4.41 yen loss 37.53 yen 7.70 yen Ann Div nil 4.00 yen -Q2 div nil nil -Q4 div nil 4.00 yen NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUENOS AIRES, March 28 A unit of General Motors Co has reached a deal with port operator Terminal Puerto Rosario to import cars to Argentina, moving the U.S. automaker a step closer to exporting from its nearby plant, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: