版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 14:31 BJT

TABLE-NEC -9-MTH group results

Jan 31 (Reuters)- 
             NEC Corp 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales           2.17 trln           2.11 trln        3.15 trln  
                 (+2.7 pct)          (-3.5 pct)       (+3.7 pct)  
  Operating         71.81             loss 1.42         100.00    

  Recurring         51.76            loss 21.99          70.00    

  Net               11.46            loss 97.52          20.00    
  EPS             4.41 yen         loss 37.53 yen      7.70 yen   
  Ann Div                                nil           4.00 yen   
  -Q2 div            nil                 nil                      
  -Q4 div                                nil           4.00 yen   
  NOTE - NEC Corp is a major computer and electronics parts maker. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐