TABLE-Kubota -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 6 (Reuters)- Kubota Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.14 trln 1.09 trln 1.55 trln (+5.4 pct) (+26.0 pct) (+2.7 pct) Operating 149.31 144.65 200.00 (+3.2 pct) (+81.4 pct) (-1.2 pct) Operating 149.31 144.65 200.00 (+3.2 pct) (+81.4 pct) (-1.2 pct) Pretax 158.09 155.50 210.00 (+1.7 pct) (+89.4 pct) (-0.6 pct) Net 101.39 96.01 130.00 (+5.6 pct) (+97.8 pct) (-1.3 pct) EPS 81.13 yen 76.44 yen 104.02 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 18.00 yen 16.00 yen NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.)