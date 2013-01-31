版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 14:02 BJT

TABLE-TDK -2012/13 group forecast(SEC)

Jan 31 (Reuters) -
              TDK Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2013      Mar 31, 2013   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales           835.00            850.00      
  Operating        19.00             41.00      
  PreTax           14.00             37.00      
  Net               2.00             20.00      
  EPS            15.90 yen        158.87 yen    
  NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and 
 electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. 

