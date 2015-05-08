TABLE-Mitsui & Co -2014/15 group results (IFRS)

May 8 (Reuters)- Mitsui & Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 10.83 trln 11.16 trln (-2.9 pct) (+11.0 pct) Operating Pretax 431.83 550.52 (-21.6 pct) (+7.6 pct) Net 306.49 350.09 240.00 (-12.5 pct) (+18.0 pct) (-21.7 pct) EPS Basic 170.98 yen 192.22 yen 133.89 yen EPS Diluted 170.95 yen 192.21 yen Ann Div 64.00 yen 59.00 yen 64.00 yen -Q2 Div 32.00 yen 25.00 yen 32.00 yen -Q4 Div 32.00 yen 34.00 yen 32.00 yen NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.