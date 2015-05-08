版本:
TABLE-Mitsui & Co -2014/15 group results (IFRS)

May 8 (Reuters)- 
              Mitsui & Co Ltd 
              CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales          10.83 trln      11.16 trln                              
                 (-2.9 pct)      (+11.0 pct)                             
  Operating
  Pretax           431.83          550.52                                
                 (-21.6 pct)     (+7.6 pct)                              
  Net              306.49          350.09         240.00                 
                 (-12.5 pct)     (+18.0 pct)    (-21.7 pct)              
  EPS Basic      170.98 yen      192.22 yen     133.89 yen               
  EPS Diluted    170.95 yen      192.21 yen                              
  Ann Div         64.00 yen       59.00 yen      64.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         32.00 yen       25.00 yen      32.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         32.00 yen       34.00 yen      32.00 yen               
  NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. 
  (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) 
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 
  2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  *Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

