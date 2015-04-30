版本:
TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2014/15 parent results

Apr 30 (Reuters)- 
          Fuji Film Holdings Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales             37.87           28.91                                
                 (+31.0 pct)     (+67.9 pct)                             
  Operating         34.34           25.24                                
                 (+36.1 pct)     (+94.9 pct)                             
  Recurring         33.58           25.37                                
                 (+32.4 pct)    (+100.6 pct)                             
  Net               32.91           25.29                                
                 (+30.1 pct)    (+121.4 pct)                             
  EPS             68.27 yen       52.48 yen                              
  EPS Diluted     68.04 yen       52.33 yen                              
  Ann Div         60.00 yen       50.00 yen      65.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         25.00 yen       20.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div         35.00 yen       30.00 yen      32.50 yen               
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

