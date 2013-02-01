版本:
2013年 2月 1日 星期五

TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -9-MTH group results

Feb 1 (Reuters)- 
             Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2012        Dec 31, 2011     Mar 31, 2013 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                     RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Revenues          3.44 trln           3.79 trln                   
                   (-9.3 pct)          (+8.6 pct)                   
  Operating
  Recurring          936.46             1.23 trln                   
                   (-24.0 pct)         (+47.3 pct)                  
  Net                532.46              815.80                     
                   (-34.7 pct)         (+47.8 pct)                  
  EPS               37.00 yen           57.04 yen                   
  EPS Diluted       36.94 yen           56.92 yen                   
  Ann Div                               12.00 yen        12.00 yen  
  -Q2 div           6.00 yen            6.00 yen                    
  -Q4 div                               6.00 yen         6.00 yen   
  NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group  Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings.. 
