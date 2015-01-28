TABLE-Nintendo -9-MTH group results

Jan 28 (Reuters)-
Nintendo Co Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 442.92 499.12 550.00
(-11.3 pct) (-8.1 pct) (-3.8 pct)
Operating 31.60 loss 1.58 20.00
Recurring 92.36 55.57 50.00
(+66.2 pct) (+144.2 pct) (+721.5 pct)
Net 59.52 10.20 30.00
(+483.7 pct) (-29.9 pct)
EPS 502.78 yen 79.73 yen 253.44 yen
Ann Div 100.00 yen 130.00 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 100.00 yen 130.00 yen
NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game
machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software.
