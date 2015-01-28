TABLE-Nintendo -9-MTH group results

Jan 28 (Reuters)- Nintendo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 442.92 499.12 550.00 (-11.3 pct) (-8.1 pct) (-3.8 pct) Operating 31.60 loss 1.58 20.00 Recurring 92.36 55.57 50.00 (+66.2 pct) (+144.2 pct) (+721.5 pct) Net 59.52 10.20 30.00 (+483.7 pct) (-29.9 pct) EPS 502.78 yen 79.73 yen 253.44 yen Ann Div 100.00 yen 130.00 yen -Q2 div NIL NIL -Q4 div 100.00 yen 130.00 yen NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.