TABLE-Nintendo -9-MTH group results

Jan 28 (Reuters)- 
             Nintendo Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)                
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          LATEST    
                   RESULTS             RESULTS         FORECAST   
  Sales            442.92              499.12           550.00    
                 (-11.3 pct)         (-8.1 pct)       (-3.8 pct)  
  Operating         31.60             loss 1.58          20.00    
  Recurring         92.36               55.57            50.00    
                 (+66.2 pct)        (+144.2 pct)     (+721.5 pct) 
  Net               59.52               10.20            30.00    
                (+483.7 pct)         (-29.9 pct)                  
  EPS            502.78 yen           79.73 yen       253.44 yen  
  Ann Div                            100.00 yen       130.00 yen  
  -Q2 div            NIL                 NIL                      
  -Q4 div                            100.00 yen       130.00 yen  
  NOTE - Nintendo Co Ltd is a top-ranked maker of home video game 
 machines, such as 'Game Boy', and software. 
