版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 9日 星期五 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Suzuki Motor -2013/14 parent results

May 9 (Reuters)- 
          Suzuki Motor Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to     NEXT     
                Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           1.50 trln       1.42 trln                              
                 (+5.4 pct)      (+2.8 pct)                              
  Operating         97.01           76.43                                
                 (+26.9 pct)     (+52.6 pct)                             
  Recurring         99.32           76.75                                
                 (+29.4 pct)     (+53.9 pct)                             
  Net               67.22           36.41                                
                 (+84.6 pct)    (+129.7 pct)                             
  EPS            119.81 yen       64.89 yen                              
  EPS Diluted    119.79 yen       59.64 yen                              
  Ann Div         24.00 yen       18.00 yen      24.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         10.00 yen       8.00 yen       10.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div         14.00 yen       10.00 yen      14.00 yen               
  NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
