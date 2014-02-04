版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Toyota Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
          Toyota Motor Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            19.12 trln          16.23 trln       25.50 trln  
                   (+17.8 pct)         (+26.0 pct)      (+15.6 pct) 
  Operating         1.86 trln            818.51          2.40 trln  
                  (+126.8 pct)        (+598.9 pct)      (+81.7 pct) 
  Pretax            2.02 trln            925.79          2.53 trln  
                  (+118.5 pct)        (+369.5 pct)      (+80.2 pct) 
  Net               1.53 trln            648.18          1.90 trln  
                  (+135.4 pct)        (+298.8 pct)      (+97.5 pct) 
  EPS              481.60 yen          204.68 yen       599.50 yen  
  EPS Diluted      481.27 yen          204.67 yen                   
  Ann Div                               90.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           65.00 yen           30.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               60.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system.. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐