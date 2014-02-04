TABLE-Toyota Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)-
Toyota Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2013 Dec 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2014
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST
Sales 19.12 trln 16.23 trln 25.50 trln
(+17.8 pct) (+26.0 pct) (+15.6 pct)
Operating 1.86 trln 818.51 2.40 trln
(+126.8 pct) (+598.9 pct) (+81.7 pct)
Pretax 2.02 trln 925.79 2.53 trln
(+118.5 pct) (+369.5 pct) (+80.2 pct)
Net 1.53 trln 648.18 1.90 trln
(+135.4 pct) (+298.8 pct) (+97.5 pct)
EPS 481.60 yen 204.68 yen 599.50 yen
EPS Diluted 481.27 yen 204.67 yen
Ann Div 90.00 yen
-Q2 Div 65.00 yen 30.00 yen
-Q4 Div 60.00 yen
NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
strong domestic market share and boasts
highly efficient and lean production system..
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.