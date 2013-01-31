版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 14:02 BJT

TABLE-TDK -2012/13 div forecast

Jan 31 (Reuters) -
              TDK Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                  Full year to      Full year to 
                Mar 31, 2013      Mar 31, 2013   
                   LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                  FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Annual Div      70.00 yen         80.00 yen    
  -Q2 Div                           40.00 yen    
  -Q4 Div         30.00 yen         40.00 yen    
  NOTE - TDK Corpis a major maker of magnetic tapes and 
 electronic parts such as ferrite cores..    
  If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half 
  dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 
  allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

