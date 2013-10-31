TABLE-Makita -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- Makita Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2013 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 185.89 151.23 360.00 (+22.9 pct) (-1.2 pct) (+16.3 pct) Operating 25.72 24.03 49.00 (+7.0 pct) (-10.8 pct) (+8.0 pct) Pretax 27.02 22.69 50.40 (+19.1 pct) (-7.4 pct) (+10.3 pct) Net 19.10 15.87 35.70 (+20.3 pct) (-7.2 pct) (+14.9 pct) EPS 140.74 yen 116.94 yen 263.00 yen Ann Div 69.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q4 Div 54.00 yen NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.