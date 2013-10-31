版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 13:20 BJT

TABLE-Makita -6-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters)- 
          Makita Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                 6 months ended      6 months ended       Year to 
                Sep 30, 2013        Sep 30, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            185.89              151.23           360.00    
                 (+22.9 pct)         (-1.2 pct)       (+16.3 pct) 
  Operating         25.72               24.03            49.00    
                 (+7.0 pct)          (-10.8 pct)      (+8.0 pct)  
  Pretax            27.02               22.69            50.40    
                 (+19.1 pct)         (-7.4 pct)       (+10.3 pct) 
  Net               19.10               15.87            35.70    
                 (+20.3 pct)         (-7.2 pct)       (+14.9 pct) 
  EPS            140.74 yen          116.94 yen       263.00 yen  
  Ann Div                             69.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         18.00 yen           15.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             54.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Makita Corp is a major electric tool maker. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

