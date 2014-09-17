版本:
TABLE-Sony -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

Sept 17 (Reuters) -
              Sony Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                     Full Year to      Full Year to 
                   Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                      LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                     FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales&Rev      7.80 trln         7.80 trln    
  Operating         loss 40.00          140.00      
  PreTax            loss 50.00          130.00      
  Net               loss 230.00       loss 50.00    
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
