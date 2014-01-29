版本:
TABLE-Canon -2013 group results (SEC)

Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
          Canon Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Dec 31, 2013    Dec 31, 2012   Dec 31, 2014      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           3.73 trln       3.48 trln      3.85 trln               
                 (+7.2 pct)      (-2.2 pct)     (+3.2 pct)               
  Operating        337.28          323.86         360.00                 
                 (+4.1 pct)      (-14.3 pct)    (+6.7 pct)               
  Pretax           347.60          342.56         360.00                 
                 (+1.5 pct)      (-8.5 pct)     (+3.6 pct)               
  Net              230.48          224.56         240.00                 
                 (+2.6 pct)      (-9.7 pct)     (+4.1 pct)               
  EPS            200.78 yen      191.34 yen     211.08 yen               
  EPS Diluted    200.78 yen      191.34 yen                              
  Ann Div        130.00 yen      130.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         65.00 yen       60.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div         65.00 yen       70.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. 

