公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Sony -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters) -
              Sony Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
  (in billions of yen unless specified)                    
                     Full Year to      Full Year to 
                   Mar 31, 2015      Mar 31, 2015   
                      LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                     FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales&Rev      8.00 trln         7.80 trln    
  Operating            20.00          loss 40.00    
  PreTax             loss 5.00        loss 50.00    
  Net               loss 170.00       loss 230.00   
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities
  and Exchange Commission.)    
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

