TABLE-Sony -2014/15 group forecast(SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales&Rev 8.00 trln 7.80 trln Operating 20.00 loss 40.00 PreTax loss 5.00 loss 50.00 Net loss 170.00 loss 230.00 NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.