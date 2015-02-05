TABLE-Suzuki Motor -9-MTH group results

Feb 5 (Reuters)-
Suzuki Motor Corp
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Dec 31, 2014 Dec 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 2.14 trln 2.08 trln 3.00 trln
(+3.2 pct) (+13.9 pct) (+2.1 pct)
Operating 135.22 134.73 188.00
(+0.4 pct) (+45.1 pct) (+0.1 pct)
Recurring 144.38 139.48 198.00
(+3.5 pct) (+37.6 pct) (+0.1 pct)
Net 79.90 82.49 105.00
(-3.1 pct) (+70.3 pct) (-2.3 pct)
EPS 142.42 yen 147.04 yen 187.17 yen
EPS Diluted 142.39 yen 147.01 yen
Ann Div 24.00 yen 24.00 yen
-Q2 div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen
-Q4 div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen
NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles.
