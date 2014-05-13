版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 13日 星期二 14:02 BJT

TABLE-Kubota -2013/14 group results (SEC)

May 13 (Reuters)- 
          Kubota Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         1.51 trln       1.21 trln      1.55 trln      735.00   
               (+24.6 pct)     (+18.5 pct)    (+2.7 pct)    (+0.8 pct) 
  Operating      202.43          121.36         200.00         95.00   
               (+66.8 pct)     (+17.6 pct)    (-1.2 pct)    (-5.3 pct) 
  Pretax         211.29          127.18         210.00         97.00   
               (+66.1 pct)     (+27.4 pct)    (-0.6 pct)    (-8.5 pct) 
  Net            131.66           78.05         130.00         62.00   
               (+68.7 pct)     (+27.4 pct)    (-1.3 pct)    (-8.0 pct) 
  EPS          104.94 yen       62.15 yen     104.02 yen    49.61 yen  
  Ann Div       28.00 yen       17.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div       10.00 yen       8.00 yen                               
  -Q4 Div       18.00 yen       9.00 yen                               
  NOTE - Kubota Corp is a major maker of farm equipment and machinery. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐