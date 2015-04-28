版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 28日 星期二 15:15 BJT

TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 parent results

Apr 28 (Reuters)- 
          Panasonic Corp 
          PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified)
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to       NEXT   
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016     YEAR     
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULTS       FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           3.85 trln       4.08 trln                              
                 (-5.7 pct)      (+4.3 pct)                              
  Operating         83.01           70.33                                
                 (+18.0 pct)     (+86.8 pct)                             
  Recurring        190.24          145.16                                
                 (+31.1 pct)     (+31.3 pct)                             
  Net                8.28        loss 25.94                              
  EPS             3.58 yen     loss 11.22 yen                            
  EPS Diluted     3.58 yen                                               
  Ann Div         18.00 yen       13.00 yen                              
  -Q2 Div         8.00 yen        5.00 yen                               
  -Q4 Div         10.00 yen       8.00 yen                               
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

