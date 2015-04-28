TABLE-Panasonic -2014/15 parent results

Apr 28 (Reuters)-
Panasonic Corp
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 3.85 trln 4.08 trln
(-5.7 pct) (+4.3 pct)
Operating 83.01 70.33
(+18.0 pct) (+86.8 pct)
Recurring 190.24 145.16
(+31.1 pct) (+31.3 pct)
Net 8.28 loss 25.94
EPS 3.58 yen loss 11.22 yen
EPS Diluted 3.58 yen
Ann Div 18.00 yen 13.00 yen
-Q2 Div 8.00 yen 5.00 yen
-Q4 Div 10.00 yen 8.00 yen
NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others.
