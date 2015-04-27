TABLE-Komatsu -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Apr 27 (Reuters)-
Komatsu Ltd
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Sales 1.98 trln 1.95 trln 1.88 trln
(+1.3 pct) (+3.6 pct) (-5.0 pct)
Operating 242.06 240.50 221.00
(+0.7 pct) (+13.7 pct) (-8.7 pct)
Pretax 236.07 242.06 214.00
(-2.5 pct) (+18.3 pct) (-9.4 pct)
Net 154.01 159.52 138.00
(-3.5 pct) (+26.3 pct) (-10.4 pct)
EPS 162.07 yen 167.36 yen 146.44 yen
Ann Div 58.00 yen 58.00 yen 58.00 yen
-Q2 Div 29.00 yen 29.00 yen 29.00 yen
-Q4 Div 29.00 yen 29.00 yen 29.00 yen
NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery,
such as hydraulic power shovels.
(Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.)
