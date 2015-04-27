版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 27日 星期一 14:06 BJT

TABLE-Komatsu -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Apr 27 (Reuters)- 
          Komatsu Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales         1.98 trln       1.95 trln      1.88 trln               
               (+1.3 pct)      (+3.6 pct)     (-5.0 pct)               
  Operating      242.06          240.50         221.00                 
               (+0.7 pct)      (+13.7 pct)    (-8.7 pct)               
  Pretax         236.07          242.06         214.00                 
               (-2.5 pct)      (+18.3 pct)    (-9.4 pct)               
  Net            154.01          159.52         138.00                 
               (-3.5 pct)      (+26.3 pct)    (-10.4 pct)              
  EPS          162.07 yen      167.36 yen     146.44 yen               
  Ann Div       58.00 yen       58.00 yen      58.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       29.00 yen       29.00 yen      29.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       29.00 yen       29.00 yen      29.00 yen               
  NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, 
 such as hydraulic power shovels. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐