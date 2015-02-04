版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 4日 星期三 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Toyota Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Feb 4 (Reuters)- 
          Toyota Motor Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            20.12 trln          19.12 trln       27.00 trln  
                   (+5.2 pct)          (+17.8 pct)      (+5.1 pct)  
  Operating         2.11 trln           1.86 trln        2.70 trln  
                   (+13.9 pct)        (+126.8 pct)      (+17.8 pct) 
  Pretax            2.36 trln           2.02 trln        2.92 trln  
                   (+16.5 pct)        (+118.5 pct)      (+19.6 pct) 
  Net               1.73 trln           1.53 trln        2.13 trln  
                   (+13.2 pct)        (+135.4 pct)      (+16.8 pct) 
  EPS              545.94 yen          481.60 yen       677.14 yen  
  EPS Diluted      545.68 yen          481.27 yen                   
  Ann Div                              165.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           75.00 yen           65.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                              100.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Toyota Motor Corp is one of world's Big 3 automakers. Enjoys
  strong domestic market share and boasts
  highly efficient and lean production system.. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

