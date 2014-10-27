版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 27日 星期一 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Canon -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Oct 27 (Reuters)- 
          Canon Inc 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Sep 30, 2014        Sep 30, 2013     Dec 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             2.67 trln           2.70 trln        3.74 trln  
                   (-1.1 pct)          (+6.7 pct)       (+0.2 pct)  
  Operating          265.02              243.74           370.00    
                   (+8.7 pct)          (-1.0 pct)       (+9.7 pct)  
  Pretax             276.33              247.18           380.00    
                   (+11.8 pct)         (-2.5 pct)       (+9.3 pct)  
  Net                186.71              166.23           250.00    
                   (+12.3 pct)         (+1.7 pct)       (+8.5 pct)  
  EPS              167.10 yen          144.40 yen       224.28 yen  
  EPS Diluted      167.10 yen          144.39 yen                   
  Ann Div                              130.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           65.00 yen           65.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               65.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Canon Inc is a top-ranked maker of PC printers. Also globally known for Canon brand cameras. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
