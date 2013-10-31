版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 31日 星期四 14:01 BJT

TABLE-Panasonic -2013/14 group forecast(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) -
              Panasonic Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Operating       270.00            250.00      
  Sales          7.40 trln         7.20 trln    
  PreTax          210.00            140.00      
  Net             100.00             50.00      
  EPS            43.26 yen         21.63 yen    
  NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics
  makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐