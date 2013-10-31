TABLE-Panasonic -2013/14 group forecast(SEC)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full Year to Full Year to Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2014 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Operating 270.00 250.00 Sales 7.40 trln 7.20 trln PreTax 210.00 140.00 Net 100.00 50.00 EPS 43.26 yen 21.63 yen NOTE - Panasonic Corp is one of world's largest consumer electronics makers selling products under 'Panasonic' and 'National' brands, among others. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.