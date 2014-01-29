版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 15:00 BJT

TABLE-Kyocera -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 29 (Reuters)- 
          Kyocera Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 

                   9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                  Dec 31, 2013        Dec 31, 2012     Mar 31, 2014 
                     LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                     RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales             1.07 trln            926.52          1.43 trln  
                   (+15.6 pct)         (+4.6 pct)       (+11.7 pct) 
  Operating           89.70               51.23           115.00    
                   (+75.1 pct)         (-42.0 pct)      (+49.5 pct) 
  Pretax             110.34               68.88           138.00    
                   (+60.2 pct)         (-32.9 pct)      (+36.1 pct) 
  Net                 69.36               44.97            84.50    
                   (+54.2 pct)         (-37.6 pct)      (+27.1 pct) 
  EPS              189.07 yen          122.57 yen       230.32 yen  
  EPS Diluted      189.07 yen          122.57 yen                   
  Ann Div                              120.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div           80.00 yen           60.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                               60.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, 
 highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
  capacitors. 

