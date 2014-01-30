版本:
TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2013/14 group forecast(SEC)

Jan 30 (Reuters) -
              Fuji Film Holdings Corp     
              CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES

                 Full Year to      Full Year to 
               Mar 31, 2014      Mar 31, 2014   
                  LATEST           PREVIOUS     
                 FORECAST          FORECAST     
  Sales          2.40 trln         2.35 trln    
  Operating       140.00            140.00      
  PreTax          155.00            140.00      
  Net              80.00             70.00      
  EPS           166.01 yen        145.27 yen    
  NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also
 produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. 

  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
