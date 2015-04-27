版本:
TABLE-Kyocera -2014/15 group results (SEC)

Apr 27 (Reuters)- 
          Kyocera Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                   Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
                Mar 31, 2015    Mar 31, 2014   Mar 31, 2016      YEAR    
                   LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                   RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales           1.53 trln       1.45 trln      1.60 trln               
                 (+5.5 pct)      (+13.1 pct)    (+4.8 pct)               
  Operating         93.43          120.58         160.00                 
                 (-22.5 pct)     (+56.8 pct)    (+71.3 pct)              
  Pretax           121.86          146.27         184.00                 
                 (-16.7 pct)     (+44.3 pct)    (+51.0 pct)              
  Net              115.88           88.76         120.00                 
                 (+30.6 pct)     (+33.5 pct)    (+3.6 pct)               
  EPS            315.85 yen      241.93 yen     327.10 yen               
  EPS Diluted    315.85 yen      241.93 yen                              
  Ann Div        100.00 yen                     100.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div         40.00 yen       80.00 yen                              
  -Q4 Div         60.00 yen       40.00 yen                              
  NOTE - Kyocera Corp is a major comprehensive ceramic maker, 
 highly competitive in ceramic IC packages and
  capacitors. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.

