TABLE-Suzuki Motor -2014/15 parent results

May 11 (Reuters)- Suzuki Motor Corp PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.66 trln 1.50 trln (+11.0 pct) (+5.4 pct) Operating 69.13 97.01 (-28.7 pct) (+26.9 pct) Recurring 74.65 99.32 (-24.8 pct) (+29.4 pct) Net 51.25 67.22 (-23.8 pct) (+84.6 pct) EPS 91.34 yen 119.81 yen EPS Diluted 91.32 yen 119.79 yen Ann Div 27.00 yen 24.00 yen 27.00 yen -Q2 Div 10.00 yen 10.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 17.00 yen 14.00 yen 17.00 yen NOTE - Suzuki Motor Corp is an automaker strong in minicars and motorcycles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.