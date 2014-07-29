版本:
TABLE-Komatsu -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 29 (Reuters)- 
          Komatsu Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales            460.22              455.16          1.88 trln  
                 (+1.1 pct)          (-3.1 pct)       (-3.8 pct)  
  Operating         63.48               52.41           243.00    
                 (+21.1 pct)         (-5.9 pct)       (+1.0 pct)  
  Pretax            61.35               51.59           237.00    
                 (+18.9 pct)         (+0.7 pct)       (-2.1 pct)  
  Net               37.68               37.29           154.00    
                 (+1.1 pct)          (+16.1 pct)      (-3.5 pct)  
  EPS             39.53 yen           39.13 yen       161.56 yen  
  Ann Div                             58.00 yen        58.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div                             29.00 yen        29.00 yen  
  -Q4 Div                             29.00 yen                   
  NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, 
 such as hydraulic power shovels. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
