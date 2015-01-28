版本:
REFILE-TABLE-Komatsu -9-MTH group results (SEC)

(Adds all EPS Diluted figures and Q4 Dividend figure of company forecast)
Jan 28 (Reuters)- 
          Komatsu Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           1.44 trln           1.39 trln        1.93 trln  
                 (+3.4 pct)          (+2.9 pct)       (-1.5 pct)  
  Operating        181.90              165.63           255.00    
                 (+9.8 pct)          (+10.1 pct)      (+6.0 pct)  
  Pretax           180.25              170.13           249.00    
                 (+5.9 pct)          (+16.9 pct)      (+2.9 pct)  
  Net              116.51              115.34           157.00    
                 (+1.0 pct)          (+26.6 pct)      (-1.6 pct)  
  EPS            122.31 yen          121.01 yen       164.68 yen 
  EPS Diluted    122.15 yen          120.88 yen    
  Ann Div                             58.00 yen        58.00 yen  
  -Q2 Div         29.00 yen           29.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             29.00 yen        29.00 yen
  NOTE - Komatsu Ltd is a major maker of construction machinery, 
 such as hydraulic power shovels. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
