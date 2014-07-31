版本:
TABLE-Sony -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 31 (Reuters)- 
          Sony Corp 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 3 months ended      3 months ended       Year to 
                Jun 30, 2014        Jun 30, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           1.81 trln           1.71 trln        7.80 trln  
                 (+5.8 pct)          (+12.9 pct)      (+0.4 pct)  
  Operating         69.81               35.50           140.00    
                 (+96.7 pct)        (+455.7 pct)     (+428.4 pct) 
  Pretax            68.38               45.39           130.00    
                 (+50.6 pct)        (+376.5 pct)     (+405.0 pct) 
  Net               26.81                3.13         loss 50.00  
                (+757.3 pct)                                      
  EPS             25.69 yen           3.09 yen                    
  Ann Div                             25.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div                             12.50 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             12.50 yen                   
  NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer 
 electronics. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
