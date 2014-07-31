TABLE-Sony -Q1 group results (SEC)

Jul 31 (Reuters)- Sony Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.81 trln 1.71 trln 7.80 trln (+5.8 pct) (+12.9 pct) (+0.4 pct) Operating 69.81 35.50 140.00 (+96.7 pct) (+455.7 pct) (+428.4 pct) Pretax 68.38 45.39 130.00 (+50.6 pct) (+376.5 pct) (+405.0 pct) Net 26.81 3.13 loss 50.00 (+757.3 pct) EPS 25.69 yen 3.09 yen Ann Div 25.00 yen -Q2 Div 12.50 yen -Q4 Div 12.50 yen NOTE - Sony Corp is a globally known maker of consumer electronics. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.