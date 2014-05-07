版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 12:30 BJT

TABLE-Mitsui & Co -2013/14 group results (SEC)

May 7 (Reuters)- 
          Mitsui & Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 Year ended      Year ended       Year to        NEXT  
              Mar 31, 2014    Mar 31, 2013   Mar 31, 2015      YEAR    
                 LATEST         YEAR-AGO        COMPANY      COMPANY   
                 RESULTS         RESULT        FORECAST    H1 FORECAST 
  Sales        11.17 trln      10.05 trln                              
               (+11.1 pct)     (-4.1 pct)                              
  Operating      275.22          254.60                                
               (+8.1 pct)      (-26.9 pct)                             
  Pretax         453.73          314.10                                
               (+44.5 pct)     (-24.0 pct)                             
  Net            422.16          307.93         380.00                 
               (+37.1 pct)     (-29.1 pct)                             
  EPS          231.79 yen      168.72 yen     211.99 yen               
  Ann Div       59.00 yen       43.00 yen      64.00 yen               
  -Q2 Div       25.00 yen       22.00 yen      32.00 yen               
  -Q4 Div       34.00 yen       21.00 yen      32.00 yen               
  NOTE - Mitsui & Co Ltd is a major trading company, with strengthes in chemicals, foodstuffs and steel. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
