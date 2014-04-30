TABLE-Fuji Film Holdings -2013/14 group results (SEC)

Apr 30 (Reuters)- Fuji Film Holdings Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 2.44 trln 2.21 trln 2.46 trln (+10.2 pct) (+0.9 pct) (+0.8 pct) Operating 140.81 114.12 160.00 (+23.4 pct) (+1.0 pct) (+13.6 pct) Pretax 157.15 119.19 160.00 (+31.9 pct) (+33.6 pct) (+1.8 pct) Net 81.00 54.27 85.00 (+49.3 pct) (+24.0 pct) (+4.9 pct) EPS 168.07 yen 112.65 yen 176.36 yen Ann Div 50.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Fuji Film Holdings Corp is a top-ranked photo film maker in Japan. Also produces AV tapes and other magnetic media products. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.