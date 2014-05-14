TABLE-Mitsubishi UFJ FG -2013/14 parent results

May 14 (Reuters)-
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT
Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2013 Mar 31, 2015 YEAR
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST
Revenues 258.69 221.66
(+16.7 pct) (-18.5 pct)
Operating 239.80 205.20
(+16.9 pct) (-20.2 pct)
Recurring 226.55 190.35
(+19.0 pct) (-18.9 pct)
Net 241.73 188.09
(+28.5 pct) (-21.1 pct)
EPS 15.80 yen 12.02 yen
EPS Diluted 15.78 yen 12.00 yen
Ann Div 16.00 yen 13.00 yen 16.00 yen
-Q2 Div 7.00 yen 6.00 yen 8.00 yen
-Q4 Div 9.00 yen 7.00 yen 8.00 yen
NOTE - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is a holding company formed on Oct. 1, 2005, through the merger of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group Inc. and UFJ Holdings Inc. Year-ago results do not include figures for UFJ Holdings..
