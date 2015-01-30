版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 30日 星期五 14:00 BJT

TABLE-Honda Motor -9-MTH group results (SEC)

Jan 30 (Reuters)- 
          Honda Motor Co Ltd 
          CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                 9 months ended      9 months ended       Year to 
                Dec 31, 2014        Dec 31, 2013     Mar 31, 2015 
                   LATEST             YEAR-AGO          COMPANY   
                   RESULTS             RESULT          FORECAST   
  Sales           9.29 trln           8.75 trln       12.90 trln  
                 (+6.3 pct)          (+22.6 pct)      (+8.9 pct)  
  Operating        539.74              584.99           720.00    
                 (-7.7 pct)          (+43.1 pct)      (-4.0 pct)  
  Pretax           572.79              554.23           745.00    
                 (+3.3 pct)          (+41.8 pct)      (+2.2 pct)  
  Net              424.93              403.60           545.00    
                 (+5.3 pct)          (+38.5 pct)      (-5.1 pct)  
  EPS
  EPS Basic      235.77 yen          223.94 yen       302.39 yen  
  Ann Div                             82.00 yen        88.00 yen  
  -Q1 Div         22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q2 Div         22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q3 Div         22.00 yen           20.00 yen                   
  -Q4 Div                             22.00 yen        22.00 yen  
  NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer. 
  (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. Securities 
  and Exchange Commission.) 
